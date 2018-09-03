Messi not among FIFA Player of the Year finalists

Lionel Messi is not among the three players in contention for the FIFA Men’s World Player of the Year prize for the first time since 2006.

Long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo has, however, made the cut, along with Luka Modric and Mohamed Salah.

Messi was the top scorer in the 2017/18 La Liga campaign, picking up the title with Barcelona, but struggled to find his best form at the FIFA World Cup, which saw Argentina eliminated in the last 16.

Ronaldo was instrumental in Real Madrid’s third successive UEFA Champions League triumph prior to his transfer to Juventus in the off-season, with Modric also playing a starring role. The Croatian midfielder also picked up the prize for FIFA World Cup Player of the Tournament.

Meanwhile, Salah earned his place among the finalists by setting the Premier League alight in his first season at Liverpool, netting a record-breaking 32 goals.

Hugo Lloris, Thibaut Courtois and Kasper Schmeichel have been nominated for the new Best Goalkeeper Award, while Zinedine Zidane, Didier Deschamps and Zlatko Dalic are the finalists for the Coach of the Year award.

The winners will be announced at the FIFA Awards Gala on 24 September in London, which will honour contributions over the 2017/18 season.