Ronaldo buys 51 percent share in Valladolid

Former Real Madrid and Barcelona star Ronaldo has purchased a 51% share in La Liga side Real Valladolid, also becoming president of the club’s board of directors.

Although he is now the club’s majority owner, the Brazil legend has agreed that its president, Carlos Suarez, will remain in his position.

“We want to grow and reach where our will allows us,” Ronaldo told a press conference at his Monday unveiling. “I will use four words to define our politics: Competitiveness, Transparency, Revolution and Social. I assure you that you will find me as a lover of Castilla-Leon, Valladolid and Real Valladolid.”

“The deal was closed on Wednesday,” Suarez revealed. “Ronaldo acquired 51% of the shares in a personal capacity. It was at the end of July when we started talking.

“It was not an economic issue, but now Valladolid can play in other leagues, Ronaldo puts us on the map now. I thought it was the best for the club, and that’s what I bet, you’ll see that it’s the ideal option for Valladolid.”

Valladolid earned promotion to La Liga via the playoffs last season. They have started their campaign with goalless draws to Girona and Getafe, as well as a 1-0 loss to Barcelona.