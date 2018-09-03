Valverde hails Barca attack after eight-goal rout

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde was delighted with his side’s performance on Sunday when they humiliated newly-promoted Huesca 8-2 in La Liga.

The Catalans put Huesca’s defence to the sword as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez both scored braces, while Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic, and Jordi Alba also found the back of the net, with an own-goal from Jorge Pulido taking the tally up to eight.

“We did a lot in attack, we scored eight goals, we played well and created a lot of chances. It’s a good day, Huesca are a tough opponent,” Valverde told reporters.

“They were good on the counter, with [Juan Camilo] Hernandez or [Alex] Gallar. The match in some parts was difficult but we were patient enough. We pushed them and we had enough resources to come back and score a lot of goals.

“In the first action of the match we conceded the goal, the second we also didn’t expect because we had just scored the third. So at half-time we were a bit doubting ourselves. Then in the second half we won the match and we scored many goals because we played very well.”

The victory sees the Blaugrana sit at the top of the league standings level on points with arch-rivals Real Madrid with three wins from three.