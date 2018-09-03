Barca hand Huesca a hammering

Defending champions Barcelona made it two wins from two in La Liga as they thumped newly-promoted Huesca 8-2 at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Barcelona 8 Huesca 2

Hernandez (3′) stuns Camp Nou with opener

Messi (16′, 61′) and Suarez (39′, 90′) bag braces

Pulido OG (24′) extends Barca’s lead

Dembele, Rakitic and Alba score in second half

Match Summary

Ernesto Valverde’s side had to come from behind, though, after Cucho Hernandez gave the visitors a shock lead just three minutes into the match.

However, Barca responded swiftly through Lionel Messi, before an own-goal from Jorge Pulido put them ahead. Luis Suarez added a third on 39 minutes, although Alex Gallar scored at the other end moments later.

They hosts were cruising when Ousmane Dembele and Ivan Rakitic scored early in the second half, with further goals from Jordi Alba, Messi and Suarez sealing a big win.

Full Report

Huesca were determined to avoid a repeat of their last trip to the Camp Nou in 2016 which ended with a heavy 8-1 defeat in the Copa del Rey, and they got off to a flyer on this occasion.

Samuele Longo directed a header towards goal at the back post and Hernandez touched it past Marc-Andre ter Stegen from close range to open the scoring after just three minutes.

However, their lead lasted only 13 minutes as Messi equalised with a fine finish on his right foot. The Argentine skinned two players on the edge of the box with a drop of his shoulder to advance into space before firing in off the left post from eight yards out.

The Blaugrana went ahead on 24 minutes with Jorge Pulido inadvertently steering Alba’s cutback from the left byline past Axel Werner at the near post.

Dembele nearly made it 3-1 five minutes later as he received a short corner on

the right and clipped the top of the crossbar with a left-footed curler from the edge of the area.

Werner denied Gerard Pique twice in quick succession on 38 minutes, first from a header at the back post and then making a block at close range on the rebound.

But the hosts extended their advantage moments later when Suarez converted Alba’s cutback from inside the six-yard box.

Leo Franco’s troops managed to pull one back just three minutes before half-time, though, as Gallar poked home from close range after a good cutback on the right byline from Moi Gomez.

The final chance of the half saw Philippe Coutinho draw a fine save out of Werner from an angle on the left on 44 minutes.

Two quick-fire goals at the start of the second half put Barca firmly in the driving seat. Dembele latched onto Suarez’s through-ball on the left and fired past Werner in 48th minute, before Rakitic slotted home from inside the box on the left after being played in by Messi on 52 minutes.

The visitors continued to push forward in search of goals, which left gaps at the back for the Catalan giants to exploit. Coutinho nearly got his name on the scoresheet five minutes later when Suarez slipped him in on the left, but the Brazilian wasn’t able to beat Werner.

Pique spurned another opportunity on the hour mark as he headed Dembele’s cross from the right wide at the back post, although Messi made no mistake moments later when Coutinho sent him clean through on goal, with the little wizard tucking home under Werner from 14 yards out.

Number seven arrived nine minutes from time as Messi slipped in Alba on the left to calmly beat Werner from seven yards out and Suarez completed the rout in stoppage time from the penalty spot, after Werner had brought him down inside the box on the right.