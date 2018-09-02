Real Madrid cruise past Leganes

Real Madrid saw off Leganes 4-1 at the Bernabeu on Saturday with Karim Benzema netting a brace in a thrilling tie.

Real Madrid 4 Leganes 1

Bale scores on 17′

Carrillo levels from 24th minute penalty

Benzema bags a brace (48′, 61′)

Ramos on the spot on 66′

Match summary

Gareth Bale kicked off proceedings in fine fashion at the Bernabeu with a super strike, and despite being pegged back at half-time, Real ran riot in the second half to claim a comfortable victory.

Full report

Marco Asensio was close to an early opener but he just couldn’t keep down his fifth minute chance after getting on the end of a chipped Marcelo pass.

Dimitrios Siovas was able cut out a good Bale delivery aimed at Karim Benzema while Asensio was closer with a cross-cum-shot that was ultimately cleared for a corner.

But when every one around him was just off target, Bale netted his third goal in three games to hand Real a 17th minute lead. The Welshman fired home with a fantastic volley from close-range.

Dani Carvajal had nodded the ball down after a searching forward ball from Sergio Ramos.

But Leganes were level just seven minutes later as Guido Carrillo slotted home from the penalty spot after Eraso was dumped in the box by Casemiro.

Thibaut Courtois though comfortably dealt with a Michael Santos shot on 29 minutes as Ivan Cuellar kept out a powerful Bale header as he connected to a Carvajal cross.

The Leganes keeper then made a super stop to deny Benzema from volleying in for the last kick of the first half to send the two sides into the break level-pegging.

But no sooner had the second period kicked off, were Real in front as Benzema nodded home casually, after a VAR check, having knocked Bustinza off the ball.

Carrillo had a shot tipped around a post from close range as Bale shot wide after a storming run in a thoroughly entertaining tie with chances at both ends.

But just after Toni Kroos volleyed wide, Benzema netted his second to hand Real some breathing room.

It was a neat one-two with Luka Modric on the edge of the penalty area, with the end product a super shot that rifled into the corner of the net.

And the result was sealed for Real when Ramos buried his 66th minute penalty after Asensio was fouled by Siovas.

Raphael Varane, Asensio and Bale all had good opportunities to extend the lead but were just off target, but ultimately it was a commanding performance from Julen Lopetegui’s side for their second win of the new season in as many games.