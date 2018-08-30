Rakitic confident he’ll receive a new Barca deal

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic believes he will receive an improved contract in the near future, after rejecting reported interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Croatia international reportedly drew the attention of PSG after impressing at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but he opted to stay at the Blaugrana and now expects to be offered a new contract.

“Let’s see if you can take this interview to the ‘presi’ [Josep Maria Bartomeu] or if you leave it in his office,” Rakitic joked to Sport. “The most important thing is that he knows I’m at home here.

“It’s true that a wage increase is never bad, let’s be honest. But not for the sake of it, I’d like that moment to arrive in time and because I deserve it and because they really believe in me.

“It’s something that I’ve already spoken to the club about, before and during the World Cup. It’ll arrive soon but there’s no rush. I know that the club looks after its players well and I’m confident the ‘presi’ will call me soon.”

The 30-year-old was a key player for the Catalans last season and helped them secure a domestic double in Spain.