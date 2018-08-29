Lemar unfazed by his transfer fee

Thomas Lemar insists the 70 million euros that Atletico Madrid paid to sign him from Monaco does not put more pressure on him to perform for his new club.

CLICK HERE for Transfer Buzz news and updates

CLICK HERE for more on La Liga

Atleti shelled out a club-record fee for the France international to bring him to Estadio Metropolitano de Madrid in July, but he is only concerned with the job at hand.

“The price is just a figure agreed between the club, it has nothing to do with me,” Lemar told an interview with Marca.

“My job is to do my work on the pitch and not to think about anything else, because that is how it is possible to have success.”

Asked what made him decide to sign for the Spanish club, Lemar added: “It was influenced by talking with Antoine Griezmann and Lucas Hernandez, who told me it would be the perfect club to continue my progress with.

“They really wanted me to join and I believe I have made the right decision.”

Lemar started both of Atletico’s La Liga games this season, as they drew 1-1 at Valencia before a 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano last Saturday.