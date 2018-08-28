Lopetegui: ‘Great competition’ for Courtois

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui says Thibaut Courtois will need to be patient as he awaits his La Liga debut.

The 26-year-old Belgium number one joined the Spanish giants in a £35million deal this season after 154 appearances for the Blues.

He was expected to replace Keylor Navas as a first choice stopper, but has watched as the Costa Rican played in the Super Cup defeat to Atletico Madrid as well as against Getafe and Girona in the league.

Explaining why Courtois has not yet featured for Real, Lopetegui said: “It’s not a situation that’s easy to understand, but it’s simple enough to explain.

“I’ve got some really good options in goal and there are no problems in that area. We’ll decide what’s best for each game.

“Keylor got the nod today and did very well. There’s great competition and that makes us stronger in the goalkeeping department. I’ve got some thoughts in my mind, but I’m not going to share them.

“Over the course of the season, I’ll look for solutions to solve the next immediate challenge.”

Up next for Real Madrid is a La Liga clash with Leganes, but Courtois is expected to remain on the sidelines.