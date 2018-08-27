Lopetegui hails Real Madrid’s team spirit

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui has emphasised the importance of playing as a cohesive unit, after his side’s 4-1 thrashing of Girona on Sunday.

Girona took the lead via Borja Garcia in the 16th minute, but Real were awarded a penalty on either side of half-time, which Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema slotted. Gareth Bale made it 3-1 just shy of the hour mark and Benzema completed his brace in the 80th minute.

Lopetegui was once again asked about the importance of Bale after the game, but the Madrid boss insisted he is focused on the team as a whole. He told the press: “The team is what matters.

“When it works, the goals have come in the form of Gareth, Karim or Sergio. The important thing is that they arrive, not who gets them. The team showed a collective spirit.

“In the first half we were in too much of a rush to attack, missing passes. When the score went in our favour we were much better.

“Girona pressed us in the first half and caused us some difficulties and we had to show good spirit to overcome that and get the three points.”