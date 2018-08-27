Benzema double helps Real past Girona

Real Madrid made it two wins from two in La Liga as they came back from an early goal to beat Girona 4-1 at Estadi Montilivi on Sunday.

Girona 1 Real Madrid 4

Borja (16′) opens scoring with good finish

Ramos (39′) equalises from the penalty spot

Benzema (51′) also converts from 12 yards out

Bale (59′) and Benzema (80′) seal comeback win

Match Summary

Julen Lopetegui’s side were sloppy in defence, but they did the business up front with Karim Benzema bagging a brace, alongside goals from Sergio Ramos and Gareth Bale, after the Blanquivermell took a 16th-minute lead through Borja.

Full Report

Girona weren’t afraid to take the game to their more illustrious opponents and created a few good chances in the first half.

Real Madrid had the ball in the back of the net on eight minutes, though, when Benzema latched into Bale’s through-ball and slotted past Bono, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Isco threatened for the visitors seven minutes later as he combined with Marco Asensio before poking the ball wide of the right post from inside the box.

However, the Catalans made their first chance count just moments later when Anthony Lozano got away from his marker on the right and saw his shot blocked, although Borja followed up to lash the ball home from 18 yards out.

Carvajal had to be alert to prevent Portu from doubling Girona’s lead on 25 minutes as he made a desperate clearance after Lozano’s pass played the winger in.

Los Blancos managed to get a grip on proceedings, with efforts from Marcelo and Ramos failing to trouble Bono around the half-hour mark, before a penalty let them back in.

Marc Muniesa bundled over Asensio in the 38th minute after Bono denied Isco and the rebound from Benzema had been blocked. Ramos converted with a cheeky ‘paneka’ to restore parity.

Eusebio Sacristan’s men wanted a penalty themselves two minutes into the second half when Portu went to ground as he looked to go through Nacho and Ramos, but the referee waved play on.

Instead the ref pointed to the spot again on 51 minutes after Asensio was taken down by Pere Pons, and Benzema confidently rolled the ball into the back of the net from 12 yards out.

The hosts tried to respond as Lozano connected with Porro’s cross from the left, but his header was comfortably saved by Keylor Navas on 56 minutes. Real then took the wind out of their sails with a third goal three minutes later.

32 – Karim Benzema has now scored against 32 of the 33 teams he has faced in La Liga (128 goals). Predatory. pic.twitter.com/WufZPIIJQa — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 26, 2018

Bale raced away from his marker to collect Isco’s through-ball and tucked a shot into the bottom-left corner of the net from 18 yards out.

Alex Granell failed to test Navas with a first-time strike on the half-volley from 19 yards out that flew over the target on 61 minutes, but the Costa Rican keeper had to be at his best to save Borja’s effort from 14 yards out following good work by Aleix Garcia on the left in the 78th minute.

Girona switched off two minutes later to allow Benzema an easy finish from close range after Bale picked him out with a low pass from the right. VAR checked to see if the Frenchman had strayed offside, but the goal stood.

Navas earned his pay with another brilliant save in stoppage time to push away Granell first-time shot from 20 yards out with one glove.