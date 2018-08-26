Dembele strike wins it for Barcelona

Barcelona edged Real Valladolid 1-0 in their Primera Division clash at Estadio Jose Zorrilla on Saturday evening.

Real Valladolid 0 Barcelona 1

Dembele on target on 57′

Suarez goal offside on 83′

Keko goal offside on 90+3′

Match summary

Barca followed up their opening day win over Deportivo Alaves with a narrow victory against the newly-promoted Real Valladolid, who kicked off their top-flight campaign with a 0-0 draw with Girona.

Ousmane Dembele proved to be the difference in this clash, that also saw two disallowed goals.

Full report

Dembele was first in with a chance that he fired well over early on before Marc-Andre Ter-Stegen was forced to turn an Enes Unal effort over his goal.

Lionel Messi’s first incisive foray forward was halted by Nacho Martinez before the Argentine lofted a ball over the Valladolid defence to set Jordi Alba in, but home stopper Jordi Masip was quickly off his line to smother the danger.

Dembele pulled a 22nd minute effort wide as Ter Stegen made a super stop to deny Unal from heading home at the other end, from a free-kick on the half-hour mark.

Dembele was then unable to pick out an unmarked Luis Suarez with an overhit cross before Philippe Coutinho fed an inch-perfect throughball for Suarez, who was thwarted by another brave challenge from the onrushing Masip.

The keeper was kept busy and soon denied a goal for Coutinho with an excellent low save, and while it was all Barcelona as the half wore down, they were seemingly unable to break the deadlock.

Ivan Rakitic inadvertently hit the roof of the net from a wayward cross at the start of the second half, while Unal saw a curled effort fly just wide.

Despite showing signs of frustration, Barcelona ultimately broke the deadlock 12 minutes after the break, with Dembele calmly stroking home from a headed cross across goal from Sergi Roberto.

Undeterred, Valladolid continue to play, and the impressive Toni Villa whipped in number of crosses from wide, the best of which had Ter Stegen scrambling to recover a loose ball.

Keko was unable to direct a free header on target from a neat delivery from Duje Cop, as the two substitutes combined well late on, and after Kiko Olivas headed his chance straight at Ter-Stegen, Suarez had a goal ruled out for offsides.

Ter Stegen was kept busy in the final moments that extended into extra-time when Valladolid sensationally scored an equaliser with 93 minutes on the clock, only to see Keko’s goal also ruled out for offside – called by VAR.