Preview: Girona v Real Madrid

Girona will be targeting their first win of the season on Sunday when they host a Real Madrid side looking to build on their winning start.

La Liga

Date: 26 August 2018

Game week 2

Kick-off: 22H15 (GMT+2)

Venue: Estadi Municipal de Montilivi

Referee: Juan Martinez

Assistants: Diego Barbero, Cesar Noval

Fourth official: Ivan Munoz

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Girona 2 1 0 1

Real Madrid 2 1 0 1

Previous encounter:

Real Madrid 6-3 dd/mm/yy (Competition)

Real Madrid goalscorers: C. Ronaldo (11′, 47′, 64′, 90’+1), L. Vazquez (59′), G. Bale (86′)

Girona goalscorers: C. Stuani (29′, 67′), Juanpe (88′)

Players to watch:

Girona will be hoping the likes of Borja Garcia and Portu can supply Anthony Lozano with some quality crosses from out wide. Lozano is likely to start as Cristhian Stuani is a doubt.

With Cristiano Ronaldo out of the picture, the limelight will most likely be focused on Gareth Bale. The Welsh star has already scored his first goal of the campaign and will no doubt be eager to keep the goals coming.

Team form and manager quotes:

The hosts kicked off their La Liga campaign with a disappointing goalless draw at home last Friday against newly-promoted Real Valladolid.

Manager Eusebio is in his first season in charge of the Blanquivermell having taken over at the Spanish outfit in July. Girona competed in their first ever top-flight campaign last season and managed a respectable 10th position.

Girona will have their work cut out for them against the European champions but will take inspiration from their last clash with Real at home, which resulted in a historic 2-1 victory.

Meanwhile, Los Merengues are eyeing their second win of the campaign after clinching a 2-0 victory at home against Getafe last Sunday. Dani Carvajal and Gareth Bale found the back of the net for the hosts.

Speaking after the win over Getafe, manager Julen Lopetegui told the press: “I liked the team’s performance in general and Bale had a very good match. He offers lots of different things, like the other players. We must continue working, the team always comes before individual talent and that goes for Bale too.”

Lopetegui will have his sights set on dethroning arch-rivals Barcelona in his first season in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Blaugrana ran away with the league title last season, while Real finished third.

Team news:

Girona will be missing defenders Jonas Ramalho, Carles Planas, and Johan Mohija, while Cristhian Stuani is a doubt.

Real could give Croatian star Luka Modric his first start of the season, while goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois may be given his La Liga debut ahead of Keylor Navas.