Preview: Real Valladolid v Barcelona

Newly-promoted Real Valladolid will be aiming to cause an upset on Saturday when they host defending La Liga champions Barcelona.

Date: 25 August 2018

Game week 2

Kick-off: 22H15 (GMT+2)

Venue: Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla

Referee: Ricardo De Burgos

Assistants: Pau Cebrian, Jon Nunez

Fourth official: Jon Gonzalez

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Real Valladolid 32 4 5 23

Barcelona 32 23 5 4

Previous encounter:

Valladolid 1-0 Barcelona 08/03/14 (La Liga)

Valladolid goalscorers: F. Rossi (17′)

Players to watch:

Valladolid deployed lone striker Christopher Ramos in their league opener but the likes of Toni Villa and Keko were unable to create enough clear-cut chances for the frontman. They’ll be hoping this changes in front of their home support this weekend with chances expected to be limited.

Lionel Messi is always one to watch at Barcelona and the Argentine has already found his goalscoring boots this season, having netted two goals in the league opener against Alaves. New signing Arturo Vidal could also make his competitive debut for the visitors.

Team form and manager quotes:

Valladolid are back in the Spanish top flight after four years in the second tier and kicked off their La Liga campaign last Friday when they drew 0-0 at Girona.

The Blanquivioletas are clear underdogs for the clash with the Blaugrana but they may take heart from the fact that their last league encounter with Barca resulted in a 1-0 victory back in 2014.

“Barcelona is a very powerful team, one of the best in the continent. We have to try to look for their weak points in order to surprise them,” Valladolid boss Sergio Gonzalez told the media.

Meanwhile, Ernesto Valverde’s charges take momentum into the Valladolid clash having thrashed Alaves 3-0 in their league opener last Saturday. Messi bagged a brace while Philippe Coutinho also found the back of the net to lead them to three points.

Despite the result, Valverde wants to see improvements. He told the press after the game: “We haven’t been able to play our best game. The fact that they were situated so deep made our first combinations slow down a little.

“They had very tight defensive lines, a very defensive approach, and it made things difficult for us, but we’re in August and hopefully we’ll improve.”

Barcelona were dominant in La Liga last season and lost only one game – a 5-4 defeat at Levante in the penultimate fixture of the campaign.

Team news:

David Mayoral and Ivi Lopez are sidelined for Valladolid, while Barcelona will be missing Denis Suarez and Carles Alena.