Valverde: VARs could ruin the flow of football

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde fears the Video Assistant Referee system may negatively impact the free-flowing style that defines football as a sport.

VARs were utilised at the 2018 World Cup and has now also been introduced into La Liga, where Valverde is aiming to retain Barcelona’s title.

Valverde accepts that the system is there to improve officiating but believes it could also have a detrimental impact on football as a spectacle.

“The feeling is that video assistant referees and technology are here to help us, especially for justice in the penalty area,” he told the official Barcelona website.

“But we don’t know what knock-on effects it might have.

“I wouldn’t want VAR to interrupt the flow of games. The great thing about football is that it’s so fast, there are so few interruptions. The referees certainly need help but this shouldn’t be to the detriment of the speed of the game.

“I know everyone is hanging on what happens in the area, but in the World Cup final, France scored from a free-kick that wasn’t and that decided the game. So what’s more important? I don’t know, because I am also waiting to see how it all works out.”