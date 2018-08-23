Spanish footballers threaten strike over La Liga US plan

Spanish footballers could go on strike over a plan to stage La Liga matches in the US, the players’ union has said.

La Liga’s organising body announced the plan last week after agreeing a 15-year deal with US media company Relevent.

Captains and vice captains of the 20 clubs including Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and Barcelona vice-captain Sergio Busquets attended a meeting in Madrid on Wednesday to discuss their concerns.

Following the meeting, the president of the players’ union (AFE) David Aganzo said its members were not consulted by La Liga ahead of the deal.

“The problem is the lack of common sense, a schedule where only the export of soccer benefits – nobody counts on the fans,” said Arganzo.

“We need to fix it with the bosses. The captains are outraged, they’re against it, they are unanimous.

“It does not make sense. We are talking about an agreement that has a validity of 15 years without consulting the players.”

Los futbolistas, dispuestos a llegar a la huelga si LaLiga no rectifica https://t.co/Hqs7U1DyeQ pic.twitter.com/41Ou5CDiZi — EFE Deportes (@EFEdeportes) August 22, 2018

Talking about a possible players strike, he added: “We will try not to reach that extreme but we are willing to go to the end if necessary.”

The next meeting of the players will be held in September.

Following the meeting, La Liga issued a statement saying: “La Liga will meet with AFE in the appropriate forum to discuss the plans to play a match outside of Spain.”