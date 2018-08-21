Griezmann urges Filipe Luis not to join PSG

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has urged left-back Filipe Luis to remain at the club amid reports he is on the verge of moving to Paris Saint-Germain.

Los Rojiblancos started their La Liga campaign with a 1-1 draw to Valencia on Monday night, with both Griezmann and Luis starting for Diego Simeone’s side.

One of the topics touched on by Griezmann in his post-match interview was the reported imminent departure of Luis. The Frenchman was unequivocal in his stance.

“Filipe is a very, very important player for us,” Griezmann said, according to Marca. “First and foremost, I want him to stay.”

Luis is in his second stint at Atletico, having rejoined the club from Chelsea in 2015 after a year at Stamford Bridge. Prior to moving to Chelsea, he spent four with Atleti.

Griezmann’s words on his teammate echo those of Simeone, who before the match told a news conference: “I always want the best for the players who have given us so much and obviously I don’t want Filipe to leave.”

Atletico will continue their league campaign against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.