Gonalons joins Sevilla on loan

Sevilla have strengthened their squad by bringing in defensive midfielder Maxime Gonalons on a one-year loan deal from Roma.

The 29-year-old signed for the Giallorossi from Lyon in July 2017 and made 23 appearances for the Serie A side in all competitions last season, including six Champions League outings.

However, the Frenchman was deemed surplus to requirements at Stadio Olimpico for the new campaign and has consequently been loaned out to the Andalusians.

“The club can confirm that midfielder Maxime Gonalons has joined Sevilla on a season-long loan deal,” the Rome outfit said in a statement. “Good luck Maxime!”

Gonalons came through the Lyon youth academy and made 242 Ligue 1 appearances for the French club before leaving for Italy last year.