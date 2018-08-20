Lopetegui delighted with first league victory

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui praised his players’ efforts after clinching his first La Liga win in charge of the Spanish giants on Sunday.

Los Merengues came into the league opener against Getafe on the back of a disappointing defeat to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup. However, they bounced back with goals from Daniel Carvajal and Gareth Bale securing a 2-0 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Lopetegui told reporters: “I liked the team’s performance in general and Bale had a very good match.

“He offers lots of different things, like the other players. We must continue working, the team always comes before individual talent and that goes for Bale too.”

He added: “We’re satisfied with the win and happy because the team did a lot right. There’s still room for improvement at this stage of the season, as with all teams. We played with intensity, played as a team and scored two goals against a side who had the third best defensive record last season and who came here and made things difficult.

“We’re happy that we didn’t give them many chances and that we created a lot. We want the team to attack and defend well. Not conceding is fundamental and it’s a basic in order to compete. Today we got things underway in LaLiga and we have to keep improving because in a week we’ve got a demanding match in Girona, which forces us to keep improving.”