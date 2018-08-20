The Life in the Bernabeu After Ronaldo’s Departure

Even without the ever trusted Cristiano Ronaldo in their line-up during their first La Liga game of the season, Real Madrid made the most of their squad as they got their first league win against Getafe in a quite convincing manner.

Julen Lopetegui made the most of the remaining stars that he has in his arsenal as they flourished in their first assignment. There were several players who stood out to fill in CR7’s shoes but it doesn’t feel like it can be filled in yet. There were times in attack that they were looking for someone to open up only to find themselves scrambling.

But in every sloppiness, there was hope and brilliance. On the 20th minute of the match, a run of play went Gareth Bale’s way who crossed the ball in for Karim Benzema only to be punched away by the keeper. However, Dani Carvajal, Being in the right place at the right time, headed a looper past the keeper to score their first goal in the league.

Six minutes after the breakthrough, Marco Asensio tried to double things up but his shot curled just wide of the left post. From then on, Real Madrid continued to pounce on the oppositions’ defence to look for their second, but their efforts just kept on getting thwarted. In the second half, it seemed like they already got the hang of not having Ronaldo on the wings or opening up for them so someone needed to step up and that someone was none other than Gareth Bale.

Gareth has always been there when he’s needed and he proved that he can be Real’s next big thing. Bale scored the second goal of the match on the 51st minute to put them in a commanding position. The way he scored the goal was so powerful that the goalkeeper spilled the ball and just rolled past him towards the back of the net. From then on, it was all Real Madrid as they sealed their first win in the league without Ronaldo’s presence.

The Rise of The Welshman

Everyone stood out for the squad but one player went over the top. Deemed as the successor of the great CR7, Gareth Bale turned up for this match with an awe-inspiring performance. Whenever there’s an opening, Bale was there to attempt on goal.

He had been marauding from one wing to another, giving spaces for his teammates and providing crosses into the box. A different player from Ronaldo, in terms on how they make their teammates look better, Bale did the job right. If he keeps this kind of play towards the end of the season, they could see themselves hoisting a lot of silverwares.

Santiago Bernabeu Misses Cristiano Ronaldo

Whenever you play your first game of the league, fans turn out for you especially if it’s being played at home. This time, it was a different feeling as the Bernabeu saw the lowest number of attendance in their home game in 10 years. Surely enough, Ronaldo’s the one who brought the fans into the Bernabeu and he’s the one who took them away from it.