Bale strike helps Real beat Getafe

The Julen Lopetegui-era started on a positive note after Real Madrid claimed a comfortable 2-0 win over Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday night.

Real Madrid 2 Getafe 0

Bale header hits the crossbar

Carvajal (20′) scores with his head

Bale (51′) seals debut win for Lopetegui

Asensio also denied by the woodwork

Match Summary

Gareth Bale had a hand in both goals as he crossed for Dani Carvajal to open the scoring on 20 minutes, before getting on the scoresheet himself on 51 minutes to hand Lopetegui victory on his home debut in La Liga.

Full Report

Real Madrid dominated proceedings in their league opener on home soil and put in an industrious display to win back possession every time the opponents had the ball.

Their efforts almost paid early dividends when Bale hit the crossbar with a header from Marcelo’s cross on the left in the 16th minute.

But Los Blancos fans only had to wait another four minutes for the opening goal as Carvajal steered a looping header under the bar after Bale’s cross from the left was only half cleared.

Marco Asensio was impressive for the hosts and he threatened on 26 minutes with a shot from inside the area on the right that flew to the left of the goal.

✅ It was great to kick off our LaLiga campaign with a deserved win! #RMLiga pic.twitter.com/1DtYEvl6Py — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) August 19, 2018

Getafe saw very little of the ball in the first half and the pattern continued after the restart, with Real hitting the ground running to double their lead on 51 minutes.

Asensio did well to win the ball back on the left and he sent in a cross that deflected off Damian Suarez into the path of Bale, who powered a shot past David Soria from 14 yards out.

Provider nearly turned goalscorer three minutes later as the Spanish youngster rattled the left post with a bullet from 21 yards out after Marcelo caused problems with a surging run.

Asensio then fired an effort too close to Soria from the edge of the box on the hour mark after combining nicely with Karim Benzema in the final third.

Bale came close to a brace 10 minutes later when he cut inside onto his stronger left foot from the top of the box on the right, but he curled the ball fractionally past the top-left corner of the goal.

That was the Welshman’s final contribution as he was replaced by Lucas Vazquez on 77 minutes. It was also the last chance for Real as they saw out the closing stages without any scares.