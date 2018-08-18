Atletico in trouble with FIFA again

Atletico Madrid has fallen foul of FIFA once more after being fined for a breach of third-party regulations with regards to player transfers.

Los Colchoneros had served a two-window transfer ban in 2017 due to violating rules over the signing of underage players from overseas.

Diego Simeone’s side still enjoyed a successful 2017/18 campaign, finishing runners-up to Barcelona in La Liga before lifting the Europa League title.

The Spanish club came under scrutiny from world football’s governing body again as a result of their dealings in the transfer market and have been warned about their future conduct.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned the club Atletico de Madrid, Spain, with a fine of CHF52,500 [€46,200] and a warning for breaching art. 18bis of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (2014 edition), as well as Annexe 3 of said regulations,” read a statement from FIFA.

“The club was found to be liable for entering into a contract that enabled a third party to influence the club’s independence in employment and transfer-related matters and entering incorrect information in the International Transfer Matching System (ITMS).”