La Liga moving overseas for first time ever

For the first time in the history of Spanish La Liga, a league match will be played overseas.

A top-flight game will be stages in the United States as part a 15-year partnership between La Liga and media company Relevent, which organises the International Champions Cup, to promote football in North America.

La Liga president Javier Tebas called it a “ground-breaking agreement”.

#LaLiga and RELEVENT partner to promote soccer in the US and Canada. 🇺🇸🇨🇦 — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) August 16, 2018

“We’re devoted to growing the passion for soccer around the world,” he said.

“This ground-breaking agreement is certain to give a major impulse to the popularity of the beautiful game in the US and Canada.”

Stephen Ross, chairman and owner of Relevent, added: “This extraordinary joint venture is the next giant leap in growing soccer’s popularity in North America.

“This unique relationship will create new opportunities for millions of North American soccer fans to experience the most passionate, exciting, and highest level of soccer in the world.”

It is unclear when the first North American La Liga game will take place, but it could be as soon as this season.

The Premier League has previously considered plans to play a ’39th game’ outside England and Wales, but the idea drew criticism from fans and the media, leading executive chairman Richard Scudamore to say it would not happen “until the conditions are right”.