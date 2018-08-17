Marcelo: Real Madrid have a good squad

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo has insisted that their squad is good enough despite their 4-2 UEFA Super Cup loss to Atletico Madrid.

Julen Lopetegui lost his first competitive game in charge of Los Blancos in extra time, raising questions over what they have done to make up for the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar joined Juventus in a move rumoured to be worth 100 million Euros — arguably the biggest transfer of the Spanish summer.

“You have to focus on what we did well today. I feel that we put in a good shift. We had the ball, played as a team, and we fought as best we could,” Marcelo, who is rumoured to be wanted by Juve himself, told reporters.

“We need to change our mindset because we have a whole season ahead of us. I don’t make the signings. The squad looks good to me. We are united as a group. We played a good game until extra time.”

Like Lopetegui, Marcelo claimed that Real Madrid lost because of crucial mistakes, adding: “These are mistakes resulting from fatigue, from not much training. Many players have been late back due to the World Cup, but that is no excuse.”

Real Madrid will kick off their league campaign against Getafe on Sunday, with kick-off scheduled for 20h15 GMT.