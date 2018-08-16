Malcom speechless after starring alongside Messi

New Barcelona signing Malcom was thrilled to play alongside Lionel Messi for the first time on Wednesday and delighted to cap off his debut with a goal.

Malcom, Messi, and Rafinha all found the back of the net for Barca in the 3-0 victory over Boca Juniors to help them clinch the Joan Gamper Trophy at Camp Nou.

The 21-year-old Brazilian was making his first appearance for the Blaugrana after his move from Bordeaux last month, and he could scarcely contain his excitement.

“I have no words to define it,” Malcom told the media after the game.

“He’s the best in the world and to start a game with him and that he sets you up a goal makes me very happy.”

He added: “Very happy to be a champion and to see this stadium with so many fans. It’s my first game at Camp Nou I have my family in the stands and I scored a goal, it’s a dream.

“Although it was a friendly I’m very happy because it’s important to start off scoring.”