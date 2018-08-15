Ramos insists Real are a ‘family’ after Ronaldo comment

Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos has insisted that Los Blancos are a “family”, although the recently departed Cristiano Ronaldo has suggested otherwise.

CLICK HERE for Transfer Buzz news and updates

CLICK HERE for more Serie A

CLICK HERE for more on La Liga

Ronaldo, who signed for Juventus in the off-season for a fee reported to be in the region of 100 million Euros, claimed that Juventus was “different” because of the family atmosphere at the club.

“This club is different, everyone is very friendly, the fans too, like a family,” said the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Ronaldo’s former team-mate Ramos has responded, claiming that life at the Bernabeu is similar. “We’d have to see what Cris meant when he said that,” he claimed ahead of Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup clash with Atletico Madrid.

The Real Madrid skipper insisted: “We’ve always felt like a family here. I don’t know where his shots were aimed — the dressing room, the hierarchy… But for us in the dressing room being part of a family has been key to our success.”

Ramos admitted that losing Ronaldo was a big blow for Los Blancos, but backed his club to bounce back.

“Losing such an important and decisive player is negative, of course, but it will not stop us from continuing to win things,” he said.

“We will keep this hunger and ambition and motivation. Over history, many great players have left Madrid, but the club is above all of us, even icons like [Ronaldo] and [Zinedine] Zidane. He has decided on a change, I hope it all goes well for him, and us too.”

Real Madrid’s clash with their local rivals will kick off at 19h00 GMT at the A. Le Coq Arena.