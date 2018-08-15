Villarreal loan World Cup star Cheryshev to Valencia

Valencia have made more headway in the transfer market after bringing in Denis Cheryshev on a season-long loan from La Liga rivals Villarreal.

The 27-year-old winger returns to the Mestalla for a second spell, having spent the second half of the 2015/16 campaign on loan there from Real Madrid.

Cheryshev eventually parted ways with Los Blancos in 2016 when he joined the Yellow Submarine on a permanent basis following an earlier loan stint at La Ceramica two years prior.

🇷🇺🚀➡️🇪🇸🦇@valenciacf_en have agreed a deal with @VillarrealCF to take @Cheryshev on loan this season. Clearly they liked what they saw when he helped @TeamRussia kick off the #WorldCup in style two months ago! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/alwtHe9tEp — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) August 14, 2018

The Russia international, who scored four goals at the 2018 World Cup to help the host nation reach the quarter-finals, accepted an offer from Los Che in the hope of getting more game time, after making just nine league starts for Javier Calleja’s side last term.

Cheryshev is the third new addition to Marcelino’s squad in less than a week, with Michy Batshuayi and Kevin Gameiro having also arrived ahead of the new season which kicks off this weekend.