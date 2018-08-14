Gameiro finally gets Valencia wish

Kevin Gameiro has been unveiled by Valencia after they acquired his signature on a three-year contract from La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid.

The 31-year-old striker enjoyed a productive first season in the Spanish capital following his switch from Sevilla in 2016, registering 12 goals and five assists in 31 league appearances for Los Colchoneros.

But the return of Diego Costa in January led to fewer opportunities for Gameiro, who managed just 18 starts in all competitions last term, and he has now opted to move on after the Europa League champions brought in Gelson Martins, Nikola Kalinic and Thomas Lemar during the off-season.

Diego Simeone’s side get their domestic campaign underway against Los Che on Monday, and the France international is keen to face his former employers.

Asked whether he would be fit to make his debut at the Mestalla next week, Gameiro told the media at his presentation: “Perhaps. I have a little time left to get there [in terms of fitness]. I have a week to be here and prepare for the game.”

The Strasbourg youth product revealed that his wish has finally come to pass having been denied the chance to join Valencia earlier in his career.

“It was not easy, but as the president has said, it has long been clear in my head [that he wanted to join Valencia]. Now I’m here and I’m very happy,” Gameiro added.

“A long time ago I wanted to come here, but because of club problems it couldn’t be. Then there was no option and I went somewhere else.

“The coach [Marcelino] told me that he wanted to work with me for a long time. When the coach tells you that, it gives you a lot of confidence to come. I will work hard to try to do many great things here.”