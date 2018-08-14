Valverde: Nobody can replace Iniesta

Amid reports that Barcelona are looking to bolster their midfield, head coach Ernesto Valverde has admitted he does not believe the club can replace Andres Iniesta.

The Barca youth product departed for Vissel Kobe at the end of last season after 22 years at Camp Nou, with Brazilian midfielder Paulinho also leaving on a one-year loan to Guangzhou Evergrande.

Although Arthur has been brought in from Gremio and Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich, as well as Clement Lenglet and Malcom elsewhere on the park, the Blaugrana are still reportedly considering more signings – of which Paul Pogba is rumoured to be one.

“We are never going to find another Andres Iniesta, that’s impossible because there is only one and he is in Japan,” Valverde was quoted as saying by Goal.

“I don’t think about signings. I think about my team and preparing for the next match. That’s my plan, although everything is up in the air until the window closes.”

Meanwhile, Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu remained coy on the possibility of signing Pogba, saying: “I won’t speak of any names, we have respect for all clubs and there are 20 days left.

“We’ll see which players come out. We’re focused on the league, so it’s best to ask [Eric] Abidal, [Ramon] Planes or Pep Segura about players. There’s still time to do business.”

Having beaten Sevilla 2-1 in the Spanish Supercup on Sunday, Valverde’s side will face Boca Juniors in a friendly on Wednesday. Afterwards, they will turn their attention to La Liga, which they kick off against Alaves on August 18.