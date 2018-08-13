Dembele earns praise after cup-winning stunner

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde hailed forward Ousmane Dembele after his superb strike helped the Catalan giants lift the Spanish Super Cup against Sevilla on Sunday.

The Spanish champions had to come from an early deficit after Pablo Sarabia put Sevilla ahead on nine minutes, but managed to level proceedings just before the break when Gerard Pique fired home after a Lionel Messi free-kick had cannoned off the foot of the post.

Dembele then smashed a right-footed screamer into the net off the underside of the bar with 12 minutes remaining to give Barcelona a 2-1 victory, a performance that left Valverde full of praise.

“We need a bit of shooting practice, but we are happy because in spite of everything, we have beaten a great rival,” Valverde told the Barca website.

“We fell behind and that cost us, but we got better as the game went on.

“He (Dembele) is a player with great qualities and today has left us with something to be happy about in a difficult match.”

Fans were also left in awe of Dembele’s wonder strike.

Ousame Dembélé's game by numbers vs. Sevilla: 100% shot accuracy

90% pass accuracy

64 touches

41 passes

4 fouls won

3 chances created

3 take-ons

2 shots

1 goal Looking for his weaker foot like… pic.twitter.com/BV6WLtMJvy — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 12, 2018

Dembele's goals and assists for club & country by foot: Left foot: 12 goals and 17 assists

Right foot: 16 goals and 16 assists pic.twitter.com/GjacqJWDET — Danny Rai (@R9Rai) August 12, 2018