Messi named new Barcelona captain

Lionel Messi has been named Barcelona’s new captain after taking the armband from the departed Andres Iniesta.

Messi – who is already the Argentina skipper – led Barcelona on several occasions last season after holding the role of vice-captain since 2015.

But the 31-year-old will now lead out the Catalans on a permanent basis, following Iniesta’s move to Japanese outfit Vissel Kobe during the summer.

Sergio Busquets will succeed Messi as the club’s vice-captain, while Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto complete a four-man leadership team. All four players have come through Barcelona’s famed La Masia youth academy.

Messi will have a chance to lift his first trophy as Barcelona captain on Sunday, when Ernesto Valverde’s side face Sevilla in the Spanish Supercopa.