Atletico snap up Kalinic

Atletico Madrid have delighted in announcing the capture of Croatian striker Nikola Kalinic.

The 30-year-old former Hajduk Split frontman joins the Primera Division club after a season on loan with AC Milan from Fiorentina, who he signed for in 2015.

The 41-capped international was notoriously sent home from the Russia World Cup after refusing to come on as a substitute for his country.

But Atletico are excited to welcome the ex Blackburn Rovers and Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk goalscorer for a reported €15million.

A club statement read: “Atletico de Madrid and AC Milan have reached an agreement over the transfer of 30-year-old striker Nikola Kalinic. The Croat will join our club on a three-year deal.

“With a great aerial presence (1,87 metres tall), Kalinic is a force to be reckoned with in set pieces and aerial plays. He’s also good at holding up the ball and is great at shooting from a distance.

“Welcome to Atletico, Nikola!”

Kalinic scored six goals in 31 appearances for the Rossoneri last season and joins fellow new recruit Thomas Lemar at the Wanda Metropolitano.