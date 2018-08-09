Courtois seals ‘dream’ move to Real Madrid

Former Atletico Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois says he has ‘realised a dream’ by joining Real Madrid on a six-year contract from Chelsea.

The Belgium international spent three years on loan with Los Blancos’ city rivals at the start of his Blues career, winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Europa League.

Courtois was brought into the first team at Stamford Bridge in 2014 and helped the west Londoners to the Premier League and EFL Cup double in his first season.

However, the 26-year-old had long expressed a desire to move back to the Spanish capital, where his family continue to live, and was heavily linked with a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu since the start of this year.

The way was paved for him to sign for Real after the FA Cup champions brought in Kepa from Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

“Today I am realising a dream. This is the best club in the world,” Courtois told the media at his unveiling after completing a medical on Thursday.

“Since childhood I dreamed that this moment could happen. Today I’m one of you. I’m a more Madrid. Hala Madrid.”

The Genk youth product made 154 appearances in all competitions for the Blues during a four-year spell, winning four major trophies.