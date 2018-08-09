Navas will fight for his place at Real

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas insists he is not considering a move away from the Spanish giants despite the arrival of Chelsea star Thibaut Courtois.

Los Merengues have reached an agreement with Chelsea regarding the permanent transfer of Courtois, who is expected to become Real’s number one goalkeeper after signing a six-year contract.

However, Navas remains adamant that he will continue fighting for his place at the Santiago Bernabeu no matter what happens.

“Of course, and I say this with force, I have the same desire to leave than I have to die,” Navas told the Onda Cero programme.

The 31-year-old has been at Real since 2014 and has since helped the club win three UEFA Champions League titles, two UEFA Super Cups, a La Liga and Supercopa de Espana title.