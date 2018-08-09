Kalinic leaves Milan to sign for Atletico

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid have snapped up Milan striker Nikola Kalinic in a deal reportedly worth around 15 million euros.

The Croatia international passed his medical on Tuesday and, according to Sky Italy, has now signed a contract with Los Colchoneros.

The 30-year-old striker will join fellow Atleti newboys Thomas Lemar and Rodri at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Kalinic is a product of Hajduk Split’s youth system and has had spells at Blackburn, Dnipro and Fiorentina during his career.

Kalinic joined Milan on loan from La Viola in August last year, in a deal that included an obligation to buy, and signed a four-year contract with the Rossoneri but has already parted ways again.