Lopetegui: Bale is not expected to carry Madrid

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui insists there won’t be any added pressure on Gareth Bale to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Merengues are heading into the new season without Ronaldo, following his move to Serie A champions Juventus, which has redirected the limelight onto Bale.

However, Lopetegui believes the team needs to pull together as a unit to help the club move forward without the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, instead of piling pressure on Bale to fill Ronaldo’s shoes.

“It’s not about replacing someone or filling that role. It’s about being part of a team,” Lopetegui told reporters.

“Gareth is obviously a great player. He has been and he will be, but it’s not for me to make comparisons. That’s for you guys.

“He doesn’t put the team on his back. He’s a great player that gives the best for his team, but the team has to play for each other.

“It’s not about him putting the team on his back. It’s about the team pushing everybody. He’s a great player and I’m convinced he’ll have a great season.”