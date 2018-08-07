Vidal leaves Barca to return to Sevilla

Experienced full-back Aleix Vidal has reunited with Sevilla after leaving La Liga champions Barcelona in a transfer worth up to 10 million euros.

The 28-year-old played for Los Rojiblancos for only one season in 2014/15 after signing from Almeria. He then moved on to the Camp Nou in July 2015 where he made 51 appearances over three campaigns.

Vidal found himself on the fringes of Ernesto Valverde’s first team last term, starting only four league games, but is now expected to be a regular starter for Pablo Machin’s side.

The Andalusians confirmed that the Spaniard has signed a four-year contract at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

A statement released on Barca’s official website read: “FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Aleix Vidal. Sevilla FC will pay FC Barcelona 8.5 million euros, plus 2m in variables.

“FC Barcelona expresses its gratitude to Aleix Vidal for his commitment and dedication and wishes him every success in the future.

“The player from Puigpelat ends his time at Barca after three seasons, from 2015/16 to 2017/18, and returns to the club he was signed from.”