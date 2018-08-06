Vidal: It’s a dream to sign for Barca

New Barcelona signing Arturo Vidal is thrilled to have joined the Spanish champions and says he is relishing the chance to play alongside Lionel Messi and co.

The Chile international left Bundesliga champions FC Bayern München to sign for the Catalans for a reported transfer fee of €20million. He spent three years at Die Roten.

The 31-year-old was also linked with a move back to the Serie A where Inter were showing interest in him, but Vidal is delighted to be at Barcelona.

“To be honest I am very happy. I am looking forward to starting training with my team-mates, to wearing such a famous shirt, and to doing important things here,” he told the press.

“It is a dream. I hope to achieve my objectives. I am here to win all the trophies available and I will give everything on the pitch to achieve this.

“A lot of fight, lots of passion, helping the team at all times, and making sure the team always wins.

“Winning everything. During the three-year contract, I hope we can win everything we play for.

“I am excited to play with Messi, Suarez, Sergio Busquets… they are all great players.”