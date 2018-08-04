Barcelona agree deal to sign Vidal from Bayern

Barcelona have boosted their midfield options after agreeing a deal for Arturo Vidal to move to the Nou Camp from FC Bayern Munich./p>

After losing Andres Iniesta and Paulinho since the end of last season, Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde was on the lookout for another midfielder and they have now sealed Vidal’s switch for a reported £20million./p>

The Chilean international had just entered the final 12 months of his contract at Bayern and he has agreed to a three-year deal to join the La Liga champions, with a medical due to take place over the coming days./p>

Vidal made 124 appearances for Bayern during three years in the Bundesliga, but new boss Niko Kovac decided that the 31-year-old was surplus to requirements./p>

“On behalf of everyone at Bayern, I’d like to thank Arturo very much for three fantastic years,” Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said./p>

“We won a lot of silverware in that time, and Arturo played a major role in those wins. He was a leader, also in the big game. We could always rely on him.”/p>

Vidal becomes Barcelona’s fourth major signing of the summer after Malcolm, Clement Lenglet and Arthur.