Ter Stegen eyes Barcelona captaincy

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen admits he would like to be given a captaincy role at the Catalans for the upcoming campaign.

The 26-year-old Germany international says he relishes the added responsibility of being one of Barcelona’s four captains, but also believes there are more than four leaders in the squad.

“The team, in general, will decide on the captaincy,” said Ter-Stegen. “It’s not the most important thing but I’m proud my name is being mentioned.

“I’d be proud to be one of Barcelona’s captains, but for me, it’s not that important. We don’t need four captains because there are more captains than just four.”

Ter Stegen was signed from Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014 and he has since established himself as the number one goalkeeper at Camp Nou. He has four years left on his contract after penning an extension last year.