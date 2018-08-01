Lopetegui wants to make Real better than before

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui is relishing the chance to train such a talented group of players and is determined to help them become even better.

Lopetegui was dealt a hefty blow just after arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu with the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, but he is motivated to help Los Blancos through this transition.

“I am delighted with the team I have here. We have the challenge of reinventing the team without a player such as Cristiano Ronaldo. I want to make this team even better than before,” the Spanish coach told the media.

“We have a squad chock full of excellent players, including (Gareth) Bale, and we want to have a good, united side.”

Real lost 2-1 to Manchester United in their International Champions Cup clash in Miami on Tuesday, but Lopetegui was pleased with what he saw from his players.

“The team had character and showed positives. There were no injuries and in general, the team had an acceptable game. There were things that made us happy and we move on,” he added.

“We all want to win all the time, but the key thing was not the result. In this preparation phase, we want to consolidate concepts.

“For them, it was their fifth game and for us just our first. We handled the game well, they had two good shots on goal.”