Inter make surprise move for Modric

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric could be on the verge of a surprise move to Inter Milan, according to reports.

Sky Italy said that Inter have contacted Modric’s agents over a possible switch to Italy.

The news comes just weeks after another of Madrid’s big stars, Cristiano Ronaldo left the club for Italy, the Portuguese striker moving to Juventus.

Madrid are keen to keep their Croatian playmaker, but Modric is apparently open to the move, that would see him link up with several of his international teammates.

Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic, and Sime Vrsaljko, who moved on loan from Atletico Madrid this week, are already at the San Siro.

The 32-year-old former Tottenham star captained Croatia on their run to the World Cup final in Russia last month, and won the Golden Ball awarded for player of the tournament.

He made 43 appearances for Madrid last season as they won a third straight Champions League.

Inter will play in the Champions League for the first time in six years this season.