La Liga |

Simeone: Vrsaljko important to Atleti

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is hoping to keep hold of Sime Vrsaljko going into the new season, amid interest from Inter Milan.

The Croatia international has emerged as a target for the Nerazzurri during the current transfer window after helping his country reach the 2018 World Cup final.

Vrsaljko committed his long-term future to Los Colchoneros in February by signing a contract extension through to 2022, and capped off the 2017/18 campaign by winning the Europa League having started in the final against Marseille.

Simeone has acknowledged the importance of the 26-year-old right-back to the Spanish club and will look to convince him to stay at the Wanda Metropolitano.

“We’re very happy with Sime. He had a very good World Cup, especially showing what he can do in attack and was decisive for his team,” the Argentine told a press conference.

“We are waiting for him to arrive on August 6 and after that we will see the needs of the club, I’m happy with what he’s given us, he’s an important player.”

