Barcelona target midfield signings

Ernesto Valverde expects more signings before the start of the season, with the Barcelona boss focused on strengthening his midfield.

Barca splashed out 41 million Euros to bring in Brazilian forward Malcom from Bordeaux earlier this week, as the 21-year-old became the club’s third summer capture after Arthur Melo and Clement Lenglet.

But after the departures of Andres Iniesta and Paulinho, Valverde is still looking for more depth in midfield, with Paris Saint-Germain’s Adrien Rabiot among those who have been linked with the La Liga champions.

“We’re open to any possibility,” Valverde said.

“It’s true that we’ve had some big departures in midfield, so it’s likely that we will make more signings.

“We will try to build the most competitive squad possible, keeping in mind the fact that Andres and Paulinho have left.”