Malcom: I’ve always wanted to join Barca

New Barcelona signing Malcom has revealed that joining the Catalans has helped him fulfill a lifelong dream and is excited to get started on his new journey.

The 21-year-old winger looked set to sign for Serie A side Roma, who had reportedly agreed a transfer fee of 40 million euros, but Barca swooped in at the last moment to take him to Spain instead.

The Brazilian told the press: “I always wanted to go to Barcelona. I was always calm. My agents have been in charge of this whole issue.

“It was an opportunity to play for Barcelona and here I will play with the best players in the world. I am very happy to be able to be at a team like this.

“It’s very difficult to come to Barcelona, but I am going to give all I have to do a good job. I am very happy in my heart, I am realising a dream that I have had since childhood.”

Malcom scored 12 goals and provided seven assists for Bordeaux in 35 Ligue 1 appearances last season.

“We saw that he had the Barcelona profile,” Barca sporting director Eric Abidal added.

“He is a left-footed player who can play on both wings, while he can also play as an attacking midfielder. He has a big future ahead of him.”