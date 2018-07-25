Barca hijack Roma deal for Malcom

Barcelona have signed Malcom from under the noses of Roma, who had initially agreed a deal with Bordeaux for the Brazilian youngster.

The Giallorossi looked to set to land the 21-year-old winger after Les Girondins accepted their £31.3 million offer earlier this week, only to see Barca hijack the move.

The French club issued a statement on Monday which read: “FC Girondins de Bordeaux informs you that an agreement has been reached, subject to the signature of the administrative documents, with AS Roma for the transfer of Malcom.”

However, the Spanish champions subsequently emerged as contenders for his signature and reached an agreement with the Ligue 1 outfit the following day.

Malcom is due to undergo a medical in the Catalan capital on Wednesday ahead of finalising a five-year contract at the Camp Nou for a fee that could rise up to £37.3m.

“FC Barcelona and Girondins de Bordeaux have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Malcom Filipe Silva de Oliveira,” the Blaugrana confirmed in a statement.

“The operation will cost 41 million euros and 1 million in variables. The player will sign with the club for the next five seasons, until the end of the 2022-23 season.

“Malcom is an attacking player with a great future ahead of him. He stands out due to his electrifying pace and his technique with the ball at his feet.

“Malcom is a daring, pacey forward with an ability to shoot from distance. Despite being left footed, he is no slouch with his right also and can play on either flank.

“He has mainly operated on the right hand side so far in his career to great success, attacking defenders and getting into the box at every opportunity.

“Aside from his speed, he also has great technical ability and links up well with his team-mates, one of the main aspects of Barca’s football.”

The Brazil Under-23 international will jet off to the United States to link up with Ernesto Valverde’s squad for their pre-season tour.