Atletico announce Singapore ICC squad, Griezmann and Costa out

Atletico Madrid announced a 22-man squad on Tuesday for the 2018 International Champions Cup (ICC) in Singapore without star duo Antoine Griezmann and Diego Costa.

Diego Simeone’s team will go up against Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Singapore on July 26 and 30 respectively as they seek to close out their pre-season preparations for another title charge in the La Liga.

Goalkeeper Jan Oblak, Vitolo and Juanfran Torres are the star names in the traveling party but the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Diego Costa, Koke, Filipe Luis, Diego Godin, Sime Vrsaljko and new signing Thomas Lemar will not be present in Singapore.

Most of these players are still on a break following their World Cup exertions, but the La Liga giants still have a quality roster to remain competitive at the ICC.

Atletico Madrid 22-man squad for Singapore ICC

Goalkeepers: Jan Oblak, Antonio Adan, Alex dos Santos

Defenders: Juanfran Torres, Aitor Punal, Andres Solano, Francisco Montero, Alberto Rodriguez Tachi, Carlos Isaac

Midfielders: Rodrigo Hernandez, Thomas Partey, Vitolo, Roberto Olabe, Toni Moya, Oscar Garcia Quintela, Mikel Carro, Joaquin Munoz, Victor Mollejo

Forwards: Angel Correa, Kevin Gameiro, Luciano Vietto, Borja Garces