No more second fiddle: Bale’s time to lead Real Madrid has come

“Obviously I was very disappointed not to start the game, I have deserved it but the manager makes the decisions. I need to be playing week in, week out, and that’s not happened this season. I have to sit down with my agent in the summer and discuss it.”

These were the words of a certain Gareth Bale. On May 27, 2018 in Kyiv, the Welshman had just won Real Madrid an unprecedented hat-trick of Champions Leagues in the 21st century. He came on as a sub for Isco when the scores were locked in at 1-1. Within two minutes, he threw himself in the air and scored what will surely be one of the greatest Champions League Final goals ever. He wheeled away in celebrations, spreading both hands and flying like a bird.

THREE-PEAT! 🏆🏆🏆 Real Madrid retain the Champions League trophy thanks to Gareth Bale’s two goals off the bench. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/YeWmNjeWwg — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 26, 2018

This season wasn’t easy. With constant criticisms and injuries, the feeling before the final was that this might very well be the Welsh Wizard’s last match for ‘Los Blancos’ provided he didn’t prove himself. Bale had a challenge. Against himself, against the media, against the clock and very sadly, against the Madrid faithful itself who weren’t shy of booing him every chance they got. Add all this with being on the same team as a certain Cristiano Ronaldo, who, even if he doesn’t score; steals the headlines.

This has been the case for Bale for the last six years as a Real Madrid player. But every single time, his heroics were overshadowed by Ronaldo’s unreal stats and ability to save Real. Agreed, he never was thought to be the one to take the spotlight away from Ronaldo rather be his ‘right hand’; there comes a time when you’ve to think about yourself. When you just can’t do with playing ‘second fiddle’ anymore. And at 29, that time of career for Bale had already arrived. Whenever Real was losing, he was one of the firsts to come under the firing line.

Sadly for Bale, his love affair with Real Madrid has been a pretty mixed one. Dubbed the torchbearer of Ronaldo for Real, Bale’s Madrid career has been affected with multiple injuries left, right and centre. Every time he was coming back into the rhythm, he’d get injured again. It got to such extent that once he was booed when he was subbed off for injury. But Bale did step up onto the plate for Real. In the famous night in Lisbon where Real won ‘La Decima’, Bale scored the goal that eventually handed Real the title. But Ronaldo scored a last minute penalty and was the top scorer in the UCL that season. Again, Bale’s glorious moment was overshadowed by the inhuman stats of Ronaldo.

Despite winning three Champions League in four years, adding to various other honours like La Liga, Spanish and European Supercup, FIFA Club World Cup; Bale himself wasn’t happy with his performances. After all, playing well isn’t justified when you’re the first ever 100 million euro man. The supporters expect more. With Zidane at the helm, the results and the silverwares were coming for Real Madrid. But Bale was falling behind. There were calls for Bale to be sold by Madrid legends, supporters. And with a somewhat limited independence in attack, Bale looked a little dim. The injuries didn’t help. Bale started to look like a shadow of himself. He looked like someone who didn’t enjoy or lacked motivation to play for possibly the biggest entity in club football.

But Florentino Perez didn’t lose faith in him despite Zidane losing it. There was a point during this season when Bale was Zidane’s fourth choice in attack behind Isco, Lucas Vazquez, Marco Asensio to partner Benzema and Ronaldo. He didn’t even play against PSG in the Round of 16. Everything pointed towards an exit. With Manchester United lurking, Bale knew this was his make or break moment. And very unlikely, Zidane started testing out just how good the Welsh Wizard was. Bale grabbed that opportunity with both hands. He started scoring, combining well with the ‘BB’ of the famous trio ‘BBC’, providing assists. Despite all these, he was once again named as a substitute. Bale took that as a motivation and we all know what happened in the final.

After the final and during the celebrations, it wasn’t just Bale who pointed towards a potential exit. “It’s been a great eight years playing for this club” Ronaldo’s cryptic message sent everyone into meltdown. Everyone was shocked. The Madrid board did what they could to keep him. But Ronaldo, being his hungry and ready to take new challenges self, signed with Juventus in one of the most shocking and unexpected transfers of the summer. Madrid was left without their King as they called him. They now have to fill the boots of a man who seemed irreplaceable at one stage.

Forza Juve! #FinoAllaFine A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jul 16, 2018 at 11:34am PDT

Even before Ronaldo left, Julen Loptegui was selected as Zidane’s replacement. And with the Spaniard’s reluctance to play wing based football as we’ve seen with Spain, Bale’s exit looked even more likely. But something strange happened. In the penultimate meeting between the coach and the player to decide Bale’s future, Lopetegui ensured him that he’s got a huge role to play in his plans for Real. From almost one and a half foot out the door, Bale now looks set to continue for years to come.

With Ronaldo gone, obviously Real will go for a big money signing. Already the likes of Eden Hazard, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi are being thought about. Who will come, we don’t know that yet. But one thing is sure, this is Bale’s time to shine. With Ronaldo gone and a coach who backs him; add that with a massively supportive quad and a president who adores him, Bale now has a mountain of a task ahead of him. But it’s one he always dreamt. Being a lifelong ‘Los Blancos’ fan, he’d be lying if he said he didn’t dream about being their main man. And the factors are in his side. Finally, Bale’s time has come to show exactly what he’s capable of when given the lead role. Even if Real don’t end up signing a big money replacement, Bale would be the main goalscorer of the team. And with what we saw of him back in Spurs when he was given the lead, few would bet against him being the best possible replacement of Ronaldo Real could’ve found.