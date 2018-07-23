The Next Ronaldo: Top Five Replacements for the Legend of Real Madrid

Who would’ve thought the day Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid would ever happen? Turns out it’s possible. After Ronaldo signed for Juventus on a €100 million deal, La Liga might not be the same again without CR7 but we’re on a hunt for his replacement.

It may seem impossible but through sheer dedication and talent, one could be a replacement to the great Ronaldo or come close to what he has done for Real Madrid. With the transfer window wide open, Los Blancos have shown interests to several players to replace Ronaldo in the forward/winger position. We look at the five players who could possibly replace the five-time Ballon D’or winner at the Bernabeu.

Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard wants to join Real Madrid this summer because ‘he believes it will be his only chance to seal Bernabeu transfer’https://t.co/zCzSpibWGa pic.twitter.com/eB3685fV1p — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 21, 2018

As strong as the rumours could be, it is something we just can’t leave unnoticed. With the new gaffer Maurizio Sarri looking to sign Isco or Marco Asensio to replace the belgian forward, it seems as though Hazard’s move to the Bernabeu seems inevitable. It is said to be believed as well that Real Madrid are willing to pay €120 million for his signature which could pose a huge opportunity for Chelsea to grab and possibly win an additional player as well for the deal.

Hazard’s been known for his skillful dribbling down the wings and often seen strafing past the opposition before scoring goals. Much has been said in comparison between the Belgian and the Portuguese wherein most of the time, their style are being seen as similar to each other only Ronaldo can score whenever he likes to.

If Hazard will be making a move to the Spanish capital, this summer will be his only chance as there are many other prospects who could replace him. One of which will be a young, talented man whose been embedded in Los Blancos side for almost four years now.

Marco Asensio

He might not play in the wings but Asensio surely knows how to score and when to score. After signing with the Spanish giants in 2014, Asensio used his time carefully to make it up the ranks. In less than a year with the squad, he has been loaned out to RCD Espanyol where he sharpened his scoring and positioning skills. He returned to the Santiago Bernabeu for the 2016-17 season where he showed what he learned during his loan spell with Espanyol. On August 9 2016, Asensio played the full 120 minutes of the match against Sevilla in their UEFA Super Cup showdown in which he scored a 25-meter screamer.

He’s been part of the team as well who won the 12th UEFA Champions League title where they defeated Juventus in the process. In their 4-1 win against the Bianconeris, Asensio scored one past Gigi Buffon. Since then, he’s been banging screamers and no doubt will be en route to greatness and possibly, fill in the shoes of Ronaldo come the start of the league.

Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann’s hometown of Macon salutes a World Cup winner 🇫🇷🏆 pic.twitter.com/Ua4WY0e9M0 — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 20, 2018

Although he said he will be staying with Atletico Madrid, Griezmann’s still a moving target for Real Madrid after his performance in the recently concluded world cup where they went on to win the FIFA World Cup Trophy. He’s been long courted by FC Barcelona and Manchester United but a move to the Atleti’s rival Real Madrid could do some serious increase in his career’s trajectory.

Known for his knack for providing delicious assists to his teammates, Real could use a guy like him as the club’s already stacked for prolific scorers. Karim Benzema might not be included in the French national team who won the world cup but surely enough, he’s still capable of scoring amazing goals. Gareth Bale might not be at his best shape last season but his comeback in the Champions League final could be a sign of things to come for the Welsh.

As for Griezmann, he has his own fair share of scoring goals for Atleti but the main focus for this man is opening up for his teammates. Although Ronaldo has been known for scoring goals, one thing that most of the people haven’t notice about him is his ability to utilise the space given to him or to give space for others. Should Griezmann continue his performance and have a chance to play for Real, sure enough, he’s up for a more colorful career ahead of him.

Neymar

After less than a year after signing for the French giants Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar has been constantly linked for a move back to Spain but away from his previous club, FC Barcelona. With a possibility of following the steps of his compatriot Ronaldo Luis Nazario de Lima or famously known as O Fenomeno, Neymar seems to be a perfect replacement for the Portugeuese.

A player with a lot of flair in his arsenal, Neymar could be the next Ronaldo in a number of reasons. His dribbling skills are at par with CR7, he’s as classy as the man and both are powerful sprinters. Despite the fact that Neymar affirmed he will not leave Parc De Princes, it’s still uncertain for PSG to assume that they could keep the man they spent €220 million for.

Should Neymar be moving back to Spain with Real Madrid, the only negative thing he will be looking forward into is he might experience what Figo had. Want to know what happened back then? Just see for yourself.

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe. Future Ballon d’Or winner. pic.twitter.com/RzZxcB4nLO — Soccer Memes (@SoccerMemes) July 22, 2018

Ah. The young lad who shone the most in the recently concluded World Cup. At the age of 19, Mbappe has won the world cup already. Dubbed not only as the next Ronaldo but the next Pele, the future is bright for the French youngster as he’s been constantly courted by Real Madrid.

A boy with a lot of pace in his wings, a dribbling that could send defenders diving the wrong direction and a knack for scoring amazing goals, Mbappe has the resume of being the next Ronaldo. Although things are uncertain at Paris, he’s still the number one contender to replace Ronaldo in his position.

His backstory can be compared to Ronaldo as he’s worked hard as well to reach where he is right now. Now that he has won the biggest trophy of them all, it seems as though anything less than that will not be that important. To fill up his long resume, a UEFA Champions League trophy’s just the missing one. Will he be able to get it with Real Madrid?

Is the list enough or have we missed someone? Let us know who’s the next Ronaldo!