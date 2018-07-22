Xavi urges Barcelona to sign de Jong

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi has claimed that Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong would be an ideal signing for the Spanish giants.

De Jong is a reported target of the Blaugrana, although Ajax have insisted he isn’t leaving just yet.

“That would be a great purchase,” said Xavi of de Jong to Mundo Deportivo.

“The Ajax playing style is a bit like the Barcelona playing style; we both come from the Hollandse School, from Johan Cruijff. De Jong is still young, but he could contribute a lot to Barca, he is seen as a huge talent. It’s a player to think about, a very good footballer.

“De Jong’s profile is exactly what Barcelona needs. A player who is technically very strong, wants to work for the team, but above all has a lot of talent. Barcelona always plays in spaces of thirty to forty metres when the opponent collapses and then you need talent to get through it.”

Xavi tops Barcelona’s all-time appearances list, having played 767 times for the five-time European champions.

21-year-old de Jong made 22 Eredivisie appearances in 2017/18, picking up seven assists.