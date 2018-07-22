Benzema lashes out at ‘crazy’ de Laurentiis

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has responded harshly to Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis’ claim that he is too old to sign for the Italian club.

Benzema has been linked with a move to former Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti’s side, but De Laurentiis strongly refuted these rumours.

“There’s an agreement between myself and Ancelotti. Why would I sign these two old men [Benzema and Angel Di Maria], with all due respect? I don’t have to please the fans, they play football in the bar, I respect them but they need to stay calm and let us work,” De Laurentiis told Radio Kiss Kiss.

The French striker, who is 30 years old, responded via Instagram, posting a screenshot of De Laurentiis’ quote in his story and writing: “Here is another crazy person to add to the list…”

Benzema endured a frustrating 2017/18 campaign under Zinedine Zidane, netting just five goals in 32 La Liga appearances, although he did score in the Champions League final victory over Liverpool.

If there was any chance of Benzema moving to Napoli after all, it appears that it has now well and truly gone barring a reconciliation between the striker and the club’s owner.